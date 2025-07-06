New Virginia laws put into effect on July 1

A number of new Virginia laws went into effect at the beginning of July! Here are a few of the most notable ones, many of which were highlighted by Gov. Glenn Youngkin:

A law requiring public schools to adopt plans restricting cell phone use during school hours

The Styrofoam ban for food vendors kicks in

New rules on transparent pricing

Alcohol delivery will be made permanently legal

A law intended to “Hold fentanyl dealers accountable,” which creates a new crime of involuntary manslaughter for knowingly manufacturing, selling, or distributing fentanyl-laced drugs that result in another person’s death.

For drivers, all adult passengers, including those in the back seat, will now be required to wear a seat belt

Various budget amendments, which you can find more information on here

A law that prohibits drones over military bases

A law allowing school divisions with less than 4,500 students to “explore alternative student transportation methods”

A law intended to “strengthen Virginia’s child welfare system,” which expands access to critical services for foster youth