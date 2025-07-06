Skip to main content
New Virginia laws put into effect on July 1

A number of new Virginia laws went into effect at the beginning of July! Here are a few of the most notable ones, many of which were highlighted by Gov. Glenn Youngkin:

  • A law requiring public schools to adopt plans restricting cell phone use during school hours
  • The Styrofoam ban for food vendors kicks in
  • New rules on transparent pricing
  • Alcohol delivery will be made permanently legal
  • A law intended to “Hold fentanyl dealers accountable,” which creates a new crime of involuntary manslaughter for knowingly manufacturing, selling, or distributing fentanyl-laced drugs that result in another person’s death.
  • For drivers, all adult passengers, including those in the back seat, will now be required to wear a seat belt
  • Various budget amendments, which you can find more information on here.
  • A law that prohibits drones over military bases
  • A law allowing school divisions with less than 4,500 students to “explore alternative student transportation methods”
  • A law intended to “strengthen Virginia’s child welfare system,” which expands access to critical services for foster youth

