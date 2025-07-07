The YMCA at Virginia Tech marks 150th anniversary campaign with drone show

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The YMCA at Virginia Tech celebrated its 150th anniversary and GiveLocalNRV Giving Day with the region’s first drone light show on June 25. More than 3,500 people gathered at Blacksburg High School’s Bill Brown Football Stadium to witness the event.

The drone show, created by Sky Elements, featured impressive visuals including a food truck and footballs flying across the sky. Before the show, the PanJammers steel drum band and DJ Earl Brown entertained the crowd.

Ryan Martin, CEO of the YMCA at Virginia Tech, said, “We are thrilled to bring this innovative experience to our community as we celebrate both the generosity of GiveLocalNRV and the YMCA’s 150-year legacy of service.”

The YMCA raised $36,119 during GiveLocalNRV to support youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility programs. The event also launched the YMCA’s 150th Anniversary Capital Campaign to ensure its future in the New River Valley.

Martin added, “This event was a perfect combination of tradition and innovation. The funds raised during GiveLocalNRV, combined with the launch of our 150th Anniversary Capital Campaign, position the YMCA to continue its mission of strengthening the community for another century and a half.”

Donations can be made at www.vtymca.org.