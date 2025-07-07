Traffic alerts for Staunton and Lynchburg districts July 7-11

Motorists traveling through Virginia’s Staunton and Lynchburg transportation districts should prepare for multiple highway work zones and traffic impacts from July 7 through July 11, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

The Staunton District covers 11 counties including Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. The Lynchburg District includes Amherst, Appomattox, Buckingham, Campbell, Charlotte, Cumberland, Halifax, Lynchburg city, Nelson, Pittsylvania and Prince Edward counties.

VDOT urges drivers to remain alert for changing traffic patterns, lane closures, and slow-moving equipment, especially during mowing and maintenance operations. Work schedules may change due to weather or material availability.

Key highway work zones and traffic impacts include:

Staunton District:

Alleghany County I-64 westbound mile markers 21-18: alternating lane closures for pavement resurfacing through July 19, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. I-64 bridges over Sioux and Commercial avenues: single lane closures 24/7 until July 9 Route 42 near Route 636: nighttime closures for bridge maintenance through July 24, detour in place

Rockbridge County I-81 northbound mile markers 189-195: overnight lane closures for paving through July 31, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m Route 11 Business in Lexington: flagger control for utility work, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Route 501 in Buena Vista: flagger and pilot truck control for paving through July 31

Augusta County I-81 southbound mile markers 220-222: overnight lane and shoulder closures for auxiliary lane project through July 31 I-81 mile markers 221-227: overnight lane closures for bridge work through spring 2026 Route 11 and Route 250: overnight mobile lane closures for pavement marking and soil sampling

Rockingham County I-81 mile markers 237-238: left lane closures for truck-climbing lane construction Route 620: closed for bridge replacement July 8 to September 11, detour posted Route 33: overnight lane closures for roadway testing and paving through mid-July

Shenandoah County I-81 mile markers 291-283: right shoulder closures for repairs through Friday Route 11 and Route 211: overnight flagger control for roadway testing and paving

Frederick County I-81 mile markers 302-300: overnight lane closures for pavement and guardrail work through July 17 Routes 7, 17/50, 522: lane closures for utility work, paving, and pavement marking through mid-July

Clarke County Route 7: overnight lane closures for roadway testing and shoulder repaving Old Charles Town Road: closed for Opequon Creek bridge replacement through November 2025

Warren County I-66 westbound mile markers 2-0: shoulder closures for road work through July 18 I-81 mile markers 299-300: overnight lane closures for barrier installation through July 3 Route 340: single-lane closures for bridge painting through July 20



Lynchburg District:

District-wide activities Crews will perform bridge and guardrail maintenance, brush and tree cutting, pothole and surface repairs, paving, mowing, drainage work and roadside cleanup across all counties.

Cumberland County Route 673 (Ligontown Road) closed from Guinea Road to River Road for bridge rehabilitation. Estimated completion mid-July 2025.

Nelson County Route 653 (Wilson Road) bridge over Norfolk Southern Railroad closed for replacement. Estimated reopening November 2025.

Prince Edward County Route 628 (Germantown Road) over Route 15/460 Bypass reduced to one lane with temporary signals. Lane closures expected on Route 15/460 Bypass. Estimated completion October 2025.



VDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones and watch for slow-moving vehicles. For the latest traffic updates, dial 511 or visit https://511.vdot.virginia.gov/.