Barricaded standoff in Henry County ends peacefully after 3 hours

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A man who was wanted for several warrants out of Martinsville surrendered peacefully to law enforcement during a barricaded standoff on Monday night, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 7:40 p.m., deputies were called to 91 Camp Branch Road to serve five outstanding warrants, two felony and three misdemeanors, on Darren Earl Bacon Jr.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies could hear a television playing and detected movement from inside the home. Since they were unable to make contact, they obtained a search warrant. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, including negotiators and the Drone Team, was deployed to the scene.

After a breach of the front door, a drone was flown inside the home and identified Bacon’s location in a bedroom. Shortly thereafter, Bacon exited the home and peacefully surrendered to law enforcement without incident. This barricaded standoff ended peacefully after nearly three hours of negotiations.

Bacon Jr. is currently being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center with no bond on the following charges:

Entering a dwelling house, with intent to commit larceny, assault and battery or other felony (Martinsville)

Larceny of certain animals (felony) (Martinsville)

Intentionally damage property (misd) (Martinsville)

Simple Assault (2 counts misd) (Martinsville)

Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Justice (misd) (Henry County)

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with additional information regarding this incident to contact them at 276-638-8751 or through the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463). Crimestoppers offers rewards of up to $2,500 for information related to crimes. The reward amount is based on the nature and substance of the information provided.