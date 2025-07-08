Heavy rain causes sinkhole on U.S. 58E in Halifax County

Heavy rain has caused significant damage to a section of U.S. 58 eastbound in Halifax County, according to VDOT.

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – Heavy rain has caused significant damage to a section of U.S. 58 eastbound in Halifax County, according to VDOT.

A sinkhole has developed on part of Route 58 eastbound between Danville and South Boston.

Recommended Videos

As a result, the stretch between Route 119 (Calvary Road) and Route 699 (Wilkins Road) remains closed; however, a detour is in place.

Drivers are asked to turn right onto Route 119, cross into North Carolina, then turn left onto William Barker Road, left onto Cunningham Road, and continue on Route 699 back onto Route 58.

Due to water damage, Route 58 East in Halifax County is closed between Route 119 (Calvary Rd.) and Route 699 (Wilkins Rd.). Detour: Right on 119, cross NC state line, left on William Barker Rd., left on Cunningham Rd, continue on Route 699 back to Route 58. Will take days to fix. pic.twitter.com/0oVGeACkCz — VDOT Lynchburg (@VaDOTLynchburg) July 7, 2025

Authorities said the damage could take days to fix and continues to be a top priority for road crews.