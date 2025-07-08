Skip to main content
Heavy rain causes sinkhole on U.S. 58E in Halifax County

The stretch between Route 119 (Calvary Road) and Route 699 (Wilkins Road) remains closed

Jazmine Otey, Digital Content Producer

Heavy rain has caused significant damage to a section of U.S. 58 eastbound in Halifax County, according to VDOT. (Steven Pyle, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management)

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – Heavy rain has caused significant damage to a section of U.S. 58 eastbound in Halifax County, according to VDOT.

A sinkhole has developed on part of Route 58 eastbound between Danville and South Boston.

As a result, the stretch between Route 119 (Calvary Road) and Route 699 (Wilkins Road) remains closed; however, a detour is in place.

Drivers are asked to turn right onto Route 119, cross into North Carolina, then turn left onto William Barker Road, left onto Cunningham Road, and continue on Route 699 back onto Route 58.

Authorities said the damage could take days to fix and continues to be a top priority for road crews.

