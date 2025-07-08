Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport hosts second-ever “Plane Pull”

People participating in the Plane Pull. Photo courtesy of the Special Olympics.

ROANOKE, Va. – Support is flying in for Special Olympics Virginia!

The Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport is hosting its second-ever “Plane Pull” this fall to raise money for the cause.

Last year’s event pulled in over $85,000. Organizers say the unique fundraiser makes for a good time.

“It’s a great way to come together on a beautiful fall morning with your friends, colleagues, gym goers to raise money for a good cause. There’s really a palpable energy that’s so positive. We’ve got Special Olympics athletes and coaches out there.” Alexa Briehl, PR and marketing and media manager, Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport

There will be food trucks and areas for people to come out and cheer. They’re even planning a smaller Plane Pull for kids.

For more information on the event, click here.