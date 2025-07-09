Deputies working armed standoff with wanted man in Botetourt County Tuesday

BOTETOURT CO., Va. – The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that it was currently conducting police operations in the 10000 block of Catawba Road.

According to BCSO, deputies are actively attempting to negotiate a peaceful surrender with an armed barricaded subject who is wanted for felony charges out of Roanoke County.

Recommended Videos

The situation remains ongoing and BCSO says there is no ongoing threat to the public. Officials are urging the public to avoid the area and to allow law enforcement to safely work without obstruction.

This is a developing story and 10 News will continue to update this story with more information as we receive it.