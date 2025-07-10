Alleghany Highlands Public Schools to continue providing free meals to all students

LOW MOOR, Va. – Alleghany Highlands Public Schools (AHPS) is making sure kids have full stomachs and access to healthy meals.

The school division will continue offering free meals to all students each school day, and families won’t need to fill out meal applications to take advantage.

School officials stated that AHPS qualifies for the Community Eligibility Provision program under the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010, based on community need.

“We are proud to continue offering free, nutritious meals to all families in our community,” said Nutrition Services Director Debra Buckner. “Good nutrition is essential for learning and growth, and we want to ensure that no child goes hungry during the school day. This program allows us to provide that critical support to every family we serve.”

Copies of the division’s policy on providing free meals will be available for parents and guardians to review at each school and at the central school nutrition office.

All school families will also be mailed additional information about the program.