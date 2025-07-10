Senior alert issued for missing 94-year-old woman in Wytheville

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert for a 94-year-old woman missing from Wytheville.

The Wytheville Police Department is looking for Dilla Shupe, who is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 156 pounds. She was last seen on Wednesday around 9 p.m. on Holston Road and is believed to be on foot with a red rollator walker.

She is possibly wearing a black shirt. Shupe suffers from a cognitive impairment, and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety, according to Virginia State Police.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact the Wytheville Police Department at 276-227-0382, or find complete information on the Virginia State Police website.