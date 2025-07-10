Skip to main content
WATCH: 611 Locomotive returning for passenger trips in the fall

Greg Moore

An iconic steam locomotive is returning to Southwest Virginia.

The 611 was built and designed in Roanoke by the Norfolk and Western Railway. It’s considered one of the finest steam locomotives in the world.

This fall, the 611 will conduct a series of passenger trips, operated by the Virginia Scenic Railway out of Goshen. Town leaders say they’re thrilled by the train’s return.

“I’m really glad the 611 is coming back. It was a big deal when it was here two years ago. We had people from all over that came. There’s a following for that train, and it wasn’t just the people who rode it — it was the people who wanted to come look at it, take pictures of it,” said Steven Bickley, vice mayor of Goshen, alongside Tom McCraw, mayor of Goshen.

They say they’re happy that Goshen is getting more attention on a statewide and even national level.

