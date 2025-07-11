Skip to main content
Local News

Bedford County Sheriff’s Office seeking public assistance in locating wanted man

Berger (Courtesy of BCSO) (BCSO2025)

BEDFORD CO., Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man, who is wanted on multiple charges.

Justin Antwan Berger is described by officials as a 5′9 black male with brown eyes, black hair balding on top. Berger weighs 250 pounds.

Berger is wanted for the following:

  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I/II
  • Possession of Firearms as a Convicted Felon
  • Possession of Firearms while in Possession of Schedule I/II
  • Possession of Ammunition as a Convicted Felon.
  • Felony Eluding
  • 4 counts of Distribution of Schedule I/II

If you have any information on this individual, contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office 540.586.7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online athttp://p3tips.comor use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.

