Bedford County Sheriff’s Office seeking public assistance in locating wanted man

BEDFORD CO., Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man, who is wanted on multiple charges.

Justin Antwan Berger is described by officials as a 5′9 black male with brown eyes, black hair balding on top. Berger weighs 250 pounds.

Berger is wanted for the following:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I/II

Possession of Firearms as a Convicted Felon

Possession of Firearms while in Possession of Schedule I/II

Possession of Ammunition as a Convicted Felon.

Felony Eluding

4 counts of Distribution of Schedule I/II

If you have any information on this individual, contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office 540.586.7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online athttp://p3tips.comor use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.