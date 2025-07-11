Bedford County Sheriff’s Office seeking public assistance in locating wanted man

BEDFORD CO., Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man, who is wanted on multiple charges.
Justin Antwan Berger is described by officials as a 5′9 black male with brown eyes, black hair balding on top. Berger weighs 250 pounds.
Berger is wanted for the following:
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I/II
- Possession of Firearms as a Convicted Felon
- Possession of Firearms while in Possession of Schedule I/II
- Possession of Ammunition as a Convicted Felon.
- Felony Eluding
- 4 counts of Distribution of Schedule I/II
If you have any information on this individual, contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office 540.586.7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online athttp://p3tips.comor use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.