Gov. Glenn Youngkin praises historic investments, improvements along I-81

Governor Glenn Youngkin is highlighting the progress the Commonwealth has made in enhancing safety, reducing congestion and improving Interstate 81.

From Winchester to Bristol, Interstate 81 is the backbone of western Virginia, playing a critical role in supporting our state’s economy. We’re making unprecedented investments in the 325 miles of Interstate 81 which run through the Commonwealth, accelerating critical widening and safety projects to completion, while making a real difference for the people who drive this corridor and depend on it as an economic engine for the region. I’m proud of the collective work with the General Assembly over the last three and a half years to allocate an additional $245 million towards Interstate 81 improvements. Gov. Glenn Youngkin

The $4 billion Interstate 81 Corridor Improvement Program (CIP) has been a central focus of the Youngkin Administration. This initiative funds 65 construction projects, hundreds of individual traffic upgrades and improvements to transit and passenger rail service along the I-81 Corridor. Funding comes from revenues dedicated by the Code of Virginia, along with an additional $245 million approved by Youngkin through the Virginia State Budget.

Of the 65 construction projects, 37 have been completed, including:

Three truck climbing lanes

Eight curve improvements

Twenty-six merge-lane extensions at challenging interchanges

Dozens of new digital message boards and traffic cameras

Intersection upgrades along key parallel routes

Towing industry incentives to ensure quick clearance of crashes and other incidents

Currently, 14 Interstate 81 CIP construction projects are underway. These include additional travel lanes near Bristol, Salem, Staunton, and Strasburg, new truck-climbing lanes at the Augusta-Rockingham county line, and several interchange improvements in the Wytheville area.

“We have not seen this level of construction along I-81 since the interstate was built more than 50 years ago,” said Virginia Department of Transportation Commissioner Stephen C. Brich. “And there are still many improvements on the horizon.”

By early 2026, construction will begin on major widening projects in the Roanoke and Harrisonburg areas. Design and engineering work are also underway for additional travel lanes near Winchester, in Rockbridge County, and between Salem and Christiansburg. All current projects in the I-81 CIP are scheduled for completion by 2035.

This year, Virginia will continue to explore additional growth and improvement opportunities for Interstate 81 through a year-long corridor study. Public meetings are scheduled for July 14-17, where detailed crash and congestion data will be shared along with potential solutions.

You can learn more about the current I-81 CIP and the 2025 corridor study here.