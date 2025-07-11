Henry County sheriff’s office arrests four in narcotics investigation, seizes drugs and firearms

From left to right: Adrian Reyes-Carreno (left), Dylan Keith Smith (middle), Efren Bravo-Gonzalez (right); Juan Bravo-Morales not pictured; Mugshots courtesy of the Henry County Sheriff's Office

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A recent narcotics investigation by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office led to multiple arrests and the seizure of illegal drugs and firearms, authorities have reported.

On July 10, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Drug Interdiction Unit stopped a vehicle on Greensboro Road for failing to obey a highway sign. K9 Zajo conducted a free-air sniff and detected illegal narcotics in the vehicle. A search uncovered suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, about 3 pounds of marijuana and a firearm. The two occupants were arrested and taken to the Henry County Adult Detention Center.

Following information gathered during the traffic stop and prior surveillance at a residence on 764 Eggleston Falls Road in Ridgeway, the Vice and Narcotics Unit obtained a search warrant. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team executed the warrant, discovering a white powdery substance believed to be methamphetamine, several firearms and approximately 10 pounds of marijuana. Two more individuals were arrested at the residence.

The arrested individuals and charges include:

Adrian Reyes-Carreno: No bond. Charges include possession of methamphetamine and cocaine, possession of Schedule I/II drugs with a firearm, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and failure to obey a highway sign.

Dylan Keith Smith: $3,500 secured bond. Charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule I/II drugs with a firearm, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Efren Bravo-Gonzalez: No bond. Charged with possession of Schedule I/II drugs with a firearm, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of a firearm by an undocumented immigrant.

Juan Bravo-Morales: In custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Sheriff Wayne Davis praised the deputies involved, stating, “This case is another example of how proactive law enforcement efforts and thorough investigative work help remove dangerous drugs and illegal firearms from our communities. I commend the teamwork and commitment of our deputies who work daily to protect our communities.”

The investigation remains active, with additional charges pending lab analysis results.

Authorities encourage anyone with information related to the case to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463). Crimestoppers offers rewards up to $2,500 for information leading to arrests and convictions.