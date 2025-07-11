Local rural hospitals brace for effects of “Big Beautiful Bill”

Rural hospitals across Virginia are being forced to make painful decisions when it comes to their budget. This comes after President Trump officially signed the “Big Beautiful Bill” into place late last week.

The new bill seeks to cut $1 trillion from Medicaid and Medicare services, meaning more than 300 thousand people statewide could be negatively affected.

Rural hospitals rely more heavily on Medicaid and Medicare funding due to serving a higher percentage of low-income patients.

Services at risk go beyond basic medical care. Childcare support for working parents, hospice services for terminally ill patients and cancer treatment programs are just a few of the areas potentially impacted by the funding cuts.

Tune in tonight with Ethan Ellis at 6:00 p.m, for the full story.