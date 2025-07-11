Maury River Recovery Court offers path to healing

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – “Be the light.” That’s what Paula Hubbard lives by—and now, she’s helping others find their way out of addiction through a new program in Rockbridge County.

“I’ve been clean and sober for 19 years. It was not always easy,” Hubbard said. “I went through drug court in Charlottesville back in 2000.”

She said she stayed clean and sober for four years, but unfortunately relapsed and ended up getting incarcerated.

“So the work started again,” she said.

Today, Hubbard serves as the director of resident services at the Hope House, a transitional recovery home for men in Rockbridge County. Soon, that home will welcome two participants from the new Maury River Recovery Court, which launched in June and is now accepting referrals.

Buena Vista Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Elrod says addiction drives many of the cases that come through the court system in Rockbridge County.

“People make bad decisions. They become impulsive. And it can lead to breaking other laws,” said Elrod.

The recovery court offers an alternative to incarceration. It’s a 12- to 24-month supervised program focused on treatment and accountability.

“We’re going to reduce our caseload, reduce the number of people incarcerated,” said Elrod, adding that it will also lead to a healthier community.

The program is funded by opioid lawsuit settlement money and will serve Lexington, Buena Vista, and Rockbridge County.

“It’s not 100% effective, but there are a lot of success stories. And the numbers say that it is a very good intervention for a lot of people,” said Elrod, “To get clear of this dependency on meth, and fentanyl and opioid-based drugs.”

The court’s first participant is set to begin next week. Elrod says success depends on the individual’s commitment to recovery.

“It’s not a silver bullet. It’s not a guarantee that they’ll never break the law again, that they’ll never have trouble with drugs again,” said Elrod.

For Hubbard, the opportunity to give back is deeply personal.

“It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish,” said Hubbard.

The Maury River Recovery Court is now accepting referrals. For more information, contact Recovery Court Coordinator Olivia Camden at (540) 915-0991.