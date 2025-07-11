Rescue Mission launches largest matching fundraiser to help the homeless in Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va – The Rescue Mission is seeking your help in raising $600,000 through its fundraising campaign this July.

For every dollar you donate to the Rescue Mission, Skolrood Law Firm and Gentle Shepherd Hospice will match it up to $300,000.

“It’s just incredible that they have so much faith in what the Rescue Mission does in our community, and both Mark and Dawn with General Shepherd Hospice have said that they can’t imagine what Roanoke would look like without the Rescue Mission,” said Director of Development and Communication Lisa Thompson with the Rescue Mission.

This year’s matching campaign is the largest yet, coinciding with its 77th anniversary of serving the Roanoke Valley.

The timing couldn’t be better. While official homeless numbers in the area show a decline, the Rescue Mission faces increasing demands for its services. Their shelters currently house 200 to 225 people nightly, with summer’s extreme weather creating additional challenges.

“Summertime is very difficult. Anytime that you have extreme weather circumstances that affect everyone, especially those who are unhoused, and so yeah, we really see an extreme need in summer and then when we have really terrible cold winters, we’ll have the same,” said Thompson.

The center has responded by setting up hydration stations throughout its campus and providing transportation to the RAM House during daytime hours to help people escape the heat.

Thompson also said they are seeing an increase because of the economy and the cost of food.

The Rescue Mission doesn’t receive any federal or state funding. Instead, the center relies on donations and sponsorships.

July represents a crucial fundraising period, with this month’s donations and the annual Drumstick Dash event typically generating between one-third to half of the organization’s annual budget.

The group will use the funds raised from the matching program to help with its services.

Some of the services include medical care through the Fralin Free Clinic, food distribution, emergency shelter, and a recovery program for those battling addiction.

Barry Clemons, currently in the Mission’s recovery program, represents one of many success stories. After 36 years of struggling with alcoholism, he found more than just shelter with the group.

“They’ve offered me a safe haven, a place to stay. The meals are provided,” said Clemons. “Everything is there. The tools are there.”

There are other ways you can give back. The group is always seeking volunteers.