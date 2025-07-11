Roanoke man killed in Sussex County tractor-trailer crash, criminal investigation underway

SUSSEX CO., Va. – A Roanoke man has been identified as the victim who died in a fatal tractor-trailer crash in Sussex County Thursday.

According to VSP, Keith Michael Loback, of Roanoke, was killed in a single-vehicle tractor-trailer crash. Preliminary investigations revealed that the operator of a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer, loaded with car parts and batteries, was traveling westbound on Route 460 west of Spring Branch Road.

While traveling westbound on Route 460, another unidentified commercial motor vehicle traveling in the eastbound lanes lost its load cover and struck the driver’s side area of the 2020 Freightliner’s windshield. Upon impacting the windshield, the driver became unconscious. The Freightliner then traveled out of the westbound lanes, and into the treeline, where the vehicle struck several trees.

As of Friday, VSP said the driver of the unidentified suspect vehicle has been identified, and the criminal investigation is ongoing.