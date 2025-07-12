Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent resigns effective August 30

MONTGOMERY CO., Va. – The Montgomery County Public School Board announced Friday that it had accepted the resignation of the MCPS superintendent, Dr. Bernard F Bragen Jr., effective August 30.

“The School Board is thankful for Dr. Bragen’s dedicated service to our students, staff, and community,” MCPS School Board Chair Linwood Hudson said. “He has made MCPS a better place, and while he will be greatly missed, we respect his desire to be closer to his family.”

“There is much to be proud of in Montgomery County Public Schools, and at the heart of our success is the strong partnership between our schools, families, and community,” Dr. Bragen said. “It has been my honor to serve this incredible community and work with a dedicated team of educators and staff who put students first every day.”

“The Board’s top priority now becomes appointing an interim superintendent while beginning the search for a permanent successor,” Hudson said. “More information will be made available in the coming weeks.”

Dr. Bragen had been with MCPS as Superintendent since 2022 and will continue to serve until Aug. 30