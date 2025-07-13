Central Shenandoah Health District offering school-required immunizations

Schools are starting up in a few weeks, and school districts are helping you cross things off your child’s list.

The Central Shenandoah Health District is offering school-required immunizations for 7th and 12th graders at the Staunton City Schools and Waynesboro Public Schools’ back-to-school events on the following days:

Monday, July 21, 1-6 p.m. Staunton High School, 1301 N Coalter St, Staunton, VA 24401

Sunday, July 20, 1-6 p.m. Embrace Community Center, 932 Fir St, Waynesboro, VA 22980



Vaccines like HPV, tetanus, and others will be offered at these clinics at no cost for students with and without insurance.

“These summertime vaccine events are one of the most convenient ways for children and parents to prepare for the next school year. Taking advantage of this opportunity now will prevent the last-minute rush as the first day of school approaches. It is important for children to be vaccinated so they may be less likely to get sick and miss school. Ultimately, this will enable them to devote more time to their academic performance and social development.” Dr. Allison Baroco, acting health director

The Code of Virginia requires children entering daycare, public, or private schools to give proof of vaccination before enrolling in school.