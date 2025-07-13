Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Departments offering school-required immunizations

(Rogelio V. Solis, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - A nurse loads a syringe with a COVID-19 booster vaccine at an inoculation station in Jackson, Miss., Nov. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Departments are offering school-required immunizations for students in need of required vaccines over the coming weeks.

Vaccination clinics will be open in various areas across the region. You can find a list of the vaccination events here.

Various required vaccines will be offered at these clinics at no cost for students with and without insurance.

The Code of Virginia requires children entering daycare, public, or private schools to give proof of vaccination before enrolling in school.