Family and pets displaced after Roanoke fire

A family and their pets have been displaced and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross following an overnight fire, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

ROANOKE, Va. – A family and their pets have been displaced following an overnight fire, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The fire broke out shortly before 3 a.m. in the 1100 block of 15th Street in Southeast Roanoke.

Upon arrival, crews noticed a haze coming from the front door and found that the fire originated in the basement.

Fortunately, no one was injured. Two adults, three children and three cats will be receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

Investigators identified the cause as a fire in a dryer located in the basement.