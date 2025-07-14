New parking rates implemented at Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport

Parking Changes at ROA (courtesy of ROA)

ROANOKE, Va. – Parking fees at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA) have increased, effective July 1, according to the airport’s website.

The changes, which affect both short-term and long-term parking, are part of an effort to address rising operational costs.

New Parking Rates

Preferred Parking : Will increase to $14/day maximum

Standard Parking : Will increase to $12/day maximum

Economy Parking: Will increase to $10/day maximum

Each parking lot is free for the first 30 minutes. Each half-hour following is $4 up to the daily maximum limit.

The rate hikes at ROA align with broader trends at airports across the state, such as Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) and Richmond International Airport (RIC).

Airport officials cited rising costs for maintenance, staffing and infrastructure upgrades as the primary factors behind the price adjustments.

Travelers using ROA are encouraged to check parking availability and rates online in advance. Discounted rates may be available for long-term parking or off-peak travel periods.

For more information, visit here.