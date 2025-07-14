Summer heat creates risk for hikers, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue urges preparation

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Summer is one of the most popular times to hit the trails, but the heat can quickly turn a fun hike into a dangerous situation.

So far this year, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue has responded to eight hiker rescue calls. Officials say hikers need to know what to expect before lacing up their boots.

“Yeah, it’s pretty hot, you know,” said one hiker.

With the heat and humidity, first responders in Roanoke County recommend starting hikes early in the day.

“You should have certainly started before 11,” said Brian Clingenpeel of Roanoke County Fire & Rescue. “I think that part of being prepared too is knowing your fitness level, knowing the hike you’re going on, knowing the trail, knowing the distance, and doing a little research into it.”

Preparation isn’t just about comfort — it could be lifesaving. Clingenpeel said rescues can be manpower intensive.

“If they are injured and we have to carry them out then that becomes very manpower intensive. I would say on average it usually takes 15 to 20 people to carry one person out and it could be a mile, mile and a half, 2 miles on a trail.”

What hikers pack is also critical. Officials recommend carrying two liters of water, a hat, light-colored clothing, sunscreen, food and a cellphone for emergencies.

Aaron Rider is no stranger to the trail. This year he’s hiked to McAfee Knob more than 15 times already. He says bringing plenty of water and food keeps him going every time.

“I think it’s definitely always better to bring more and it’s better to have a little extra, you know. If you think you’re gonna drink about 3 water bottles, bring 5, you know it doesn’t hurt and people are scared of the weight but you don’t notice it.”

Whether chasing the view or looking for a quick escape, being prepared can help ensure hikers get back safely.