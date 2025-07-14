WATCH: Roanoke golf tournament raising funds to support pediatric cancer patients

The third annual Charlotte’s Play Yellow Invitational Golf Tournament is less than one week away. – The third annual Charlotte’s Play Yellow Invitational Golf Tournament is less than one week away.

The event raises funds for the Life Ring Foundation. The organization partners with Carilion Clinic to support high-quality, accessible care for children battling pediatric cancer.

The Life Ring Foundation launched the fundraiser after their daughter was diagnosed with cancer.

“We’re gonna be about bringing a voice to kids fighting. We feel like a lot of that journey for kids is invisible, and we want to put some light on it. We operate very optimistically in our beliefs. It’s not that people don’t care — that’s not why there’s not enough resources — it’s because they don’t know.” Kelly Woolwine, president and cofounder of the Life Ring Foundation

The tournament takes place at Ballyhack Golf Club in Roanoke from July 18 to 20. For more information, click here.