68-year-old man dies after motorcycle crash on Blue Ridge Parkway

NELSON CO., Va. – A 68-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in the Blue Ridge Parkway, according to NPS.

The crash occurred at 4:17 p.m. on Monday near milepost 16 on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Nelson County.

NPS personnel, along with Wintergreen Fire EMS and Police, responded to the scene to find the operator, Timothy Carl Brown, of Trussville, Alabama. Preliminary investigation indicates that Brown was traveling southbound when he left the road shoulder, veered back onto the road, flipped and came to a stop.

Brown was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.