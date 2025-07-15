LewisGale medical center celebrates 50 years of mental health services in Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – LewisGale Medical Center marked a major milestone this week, celebrating 50 years of providing mental health services to the Southwest Virginia region.

The Roanoke Valley Psychiatric Center first opened in June 1975, positioning itself at the forefront of behavioral health care in the area. Since then, the program has treated approximately 75,000 patients.

“Mental health is incredibly important. It’s a part of our overall health and needs to be treated on a continuing basis,” said Dr. Richard Leggett, medical director of the LewisGale Pavilion Partial Hospital and Intensive Outpatient Programs.

Dr. Leggett emphasized the importance of removing stigma around mental health. “Mental health needs are important, they’re nothing to be ashamed of, and we should all be able to get the help that we need,” he said.

Licensed professional counselor Margie Twigg has been with LewisGale since the beginning. She started in 1975 as a receptionist while finishing her degree and has witnessed the evolution of mental health treatment firsthand. She remembers when the center was being built.

“Back in the ’70s, people stayed at the hospital for a long time, and mostly mental health treatment was inpatient. I think I remember length of stay being 28 days, 30 days, even longer. Now, people, we have a lot of outpatient options, which is nice,” Twigg said. “So we have partial hospitalization where people come during the day. We have intensive outpatient programs for mental health and substance abuse so people can be at home and maybe even work while they’re doing treatment which is really nice. People don’t have to leave home."

She noted that while much has changed, the stigma surrounding mental health is still something the community is working to overcome.

“I think it’s improved. People who seek mental health treatment are just going through a rough time. It doesn’t mean a whole lot about that person. So I think the stigma is going away. I wish we were further along than we are.” she said.

Twigg’s focus remains on helping patients find joy and healing.

“Patients will send me a note or write me something or call me even a year or so later and say, ‘I just want to say thank you for helping me in a really rough time.’ So you know we do this every day, and we have remarkable staff who, we all work together and we just care about our patients. I’m very blessed to be a part of it," Twigg said.

LewisGale partners with Blue Ridge Behavioral Health and other community organizations to provide comprehensive care for a wide range of patients.

Both Twigg and Dr. Leggett hope their work helps the public understand the importance of prioritizing mental health.

“Thanks to you all, we are able to honor the past, embrace the present and move boldly into the future, together,” said Dr. Leggett during the ceremony.

Salem City Mayor Renee Turk was also at the ceremony with a City Proclamation recognizing the achievement.