A living donor; Local pastor’s life saved thanks to generosity of stranger

Two strangers are now forever connected thanks to their medical team and as they say, a calling from God, and an answered prayer.

“It was a huge blessing,” Evangelist Barry Daniel said, as he recounted his story with 10 News alongside the woman who felt called to donate her kidney to him when he was in renal failure.

10 News met with them over lunch in Christiansburg as they were reunited for one of the first times since the successful transplant at UVA hospital.

“It’s just incredible how it worked out,” Nicole Thompson, a Lewis Gale Palliative Specialist, said.

Living organ donation

April is National Donate Life Month, a time to encourage organ donation. Many may think this is only an end-of-life decision, but it’s not.

In fact, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, research has shown that recipients of organs from living donors have better outcomes than those who receive organs from deceased donors.

In the United States, more than 100,000 men, women and children are on the national transplant waiting list.

Evangelist Barry Daniel of Covington found himself as one of those statistics in 2023.

“They called it chronic kidney disease, and they felt like it was a combination of factors from birth, congenital, but also maybe high blood pressure issues," Daniel said.

The issue first started in 2016.

“All of a sudden I felt as if a 50 pound sack of potatoes had hit me in my lower back and went to the emergency room there at Roanoke Memorial and found out that I had a kidney stone, the only one that I’ve ever had to this day, lodged in one of my kidneys, my right kidney,” Daniel said. “The doctor said, Mr. Daniel, do you know that your left kidney has no discernible tissue function at all? And I said, no, news to me. I wasn’t symptomatic. I didn’t know anything about it.”

The condition worsened, and in 2023, Daniel was in renal failure and had to go on dialysis three days a week.

Daniel needed a new kidney. He was a candidate for organ donation, but finding a kidney would take some time. Due to better success rates with living donors, Barry was hoping to find a match and someone willing to donate. His father was tested and willing to give, but was sadly not a match.

The Calling

A revival in Christiansburg in September 2023 changed Barry’s life. Despite being in kidney failure, he continued to share the gospel.

“They said you need to go on dialysis, and so I spent 15 months on that,” Barry recalled. “Still traveling, still preaching, but in the chair four hours a day, three days a week.”

He needed a transplant and was searching for a living donor. In February, he posted on Facebook about his situation.

Nicole saw his post. “I didn’t know him; he was an acquaintance,” she said. “I remember pausing and thinking, hmm, should I? And then I thought, ah, somebody else will do it. I kept scrolling. But little did I know then, the lord was kind of working on me in that time.”

Months later, Nicole saw Barry at her church’s revival. “As a nurse of almost 32 years, knowing he was on dialysis, and yet he was still getting out and preaching and traveling, and it just really blew my mind. And to see him stand up, and I was assessing him. I’m a nurse, that’s what I do. His color was bad, and he looked a little peaked, but then he went on to preach like he was just fine,” she said. “It really humbled me. I remember standing there, and it just brought me to tears.”

Feeling compelled, Nicole decided to offer to be screened as a donor. Her prayer was answered—she was a match.

“It was a huge blessing,” Barry said again, reflecting on the successful transplant at UVA Hospital. No more dialysis; he has a new lease on life and a continued sense of humor with Nicole.

“I heard you used to run 4 or 5 miles a day. I haven’t run 4 or 5 miles in my life,” Barry joked. “If you saw me enter a marathon, that was the kidney, not me.”

Above all, Barry is thankful. Both he and Nicole credit a higher power for their connection.

“I ask the Lord, please provide one, and you don’t know when it’s coming,” Barry said. “You trust Him, and He’s going to do it. You’d prefer a living donor because it’s so much better, but that’s a huge ask for someone to give you part of their body. It’s the gift of life.”

He added, “When Christ died for my sins, He gave me eternal life. That’s the greatest gift of all. But second to that has to be a second chance of physical life. And that’s what a kidney is.”