How to be a living organ donor in Virginia

If you’re looking to donate an organ, you must first be registered as an organ donor. This is as simple as checking a box when you’re getting a new driver’s license. If you want to update your status without making a trip to the DMV, you can do so here.

If you’re looking to be a living donor, there are some extra steps you need to take. You have to ask yourself if you’re prepared, both mentally and physically. Doctors will have to put you through various tests to ensure you are healthy and the right match for the organ recipient.

You should also know that the testing, surgery, and related care will be taken care of by the recipient’s health insurance.

You must register to be a living donor in person at a transplant center.

For more in-depth information on being a living donor, and to find organ transplant centers near you, click here.