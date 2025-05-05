Women increasingly seek midwifery care for non-traditional birth options

LewisGale Midwives celebrated their expansion and progress in April at LewisGale in Salem with a small gathering of team members and hospital staff.

May 5 is International Day of the Midwife, a day to recognize and raise awareness about the midwifery profession. There is a growing demand for midwives in Virginia and across the United States.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 38 percent increase in the midwifery nurse workforce over the next decade. That figure includes Nurse Anesthetists, Nurse Midwives, and Nurse Practitioners. More specifically, it also projects a 6% growth in employment of certified nurse midwives in the same time period.

LewisGale Midwives attribute this growth to several factors, including an increasing number of women seeking non-traditional birth options, greater awareness of midwifery-led care, and a shortage of obstetricians in some areas.

“In the U.S. back in 2016, maybe less than 10 percent of births were attended by midwives. Now it’s closer to 12 percent, so it is growing over time,” said Kris Conrad, a certified nurse midwife. “I think that people are seeing the benefits of midwifery. We’re able to provide safe care in such a way that we aren’t doing unnecessary medical interventions, but we’re there to be able to step in when things do take a turn.”

Kris also highlighted the uniqueness of their practice.

“So we were the first hospital-based independent midwifery practice in this area here, really in southwest Virginia. I think the closest independent practice is in Lynchburg. And so I think that we were offering a service that was unique and something that people really needed to be able to have access to. I’m of the feeling that every woman should be able to have a midwife if she desires one. The fact that we were able to do that here in a hospital-based system is amazing.”

She explained that many women seek midwifery care for a more natural experience, whether that means having an unmedicated birth or receiving more support during prenatal visits and labor. “We have a little bit longer visits maybe than your standard OB visits, and we’re able to spend a lot of time with people during their labors. About half of our moms choose not to have an epidural during their labor. This year, I think our epidural rate was 52% of our moms.”

Kris emphasized the supportive environment they provide. “We welcome doulas into the birth space, so people sometimes will hire a doula to provide extra support. We’re really about giving people the information they need to make the best decision for their own baby and their own body. We’re just able to be present and only intervene when medically necessary, and I think that’s what some people are looking for.”

She said some women seek midwifery care due to previous traumatic experiences or a desire for more control during childbirth. “Some people just want to make sure that there’s a woman at their birth and they seek us out because we’re a group of female providers. There are lots of reasons that people choose midwifery.”

In addition to maternity care, LewisGale Midwives also provide gynecological care, including annual exams, contraceptive counseling, and referrals for permanent sterilization. “We strive to provide the highest level of evidence-based care for people. We try to follow what the research says, give people options, and respect their wishes to help them feel empowered to make their own decisions for their body and their baby.”

LewisGale has expanded its practice over the past five years in the Roanoke and New River valleys, providing 24/7 coverage on labor and delivery. They emphasize that midwifery care allows women to take control of their birth plans.

LewisGale Midwives celebrated their 5 year anniversary April, 2nd.