VDOT to hold two public hearings this week on the Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is set to hold two public hearings this week regarding the Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail.

The project consists of constructing a 20-mile recreational trail along the former Chesapeake and Ohio Craig Valley Branch railbed. The trail will be located between the end of state maintenance on Route 818 (Craig Valley Drive) near Eagle Rock in Botetourt County and Craig County High School near New Castle in Craig County.

The first hearing will take place on Tuesday, July 15, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Eagle Rock Elementary School. The second hearing will be held Wednesday, July 16, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Craig County High School. The same information will be presented at both hearings.

The Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail will be a multi-use trail for walking, running, biking and horseback riding. It will feature three new trailheads, modifications to six existing bridges along the former railbed to accommodate trail use, rehabilitation of two existing box culverts, and replacement of two others.

VDOT states that the trail could boost tourism and bring economic growth to the region. However, some local residents have expressed concerns that the project may threaten local hunting grounds, restrict access to private property and delay emergency response times.

Community members are encouraged to attend the public hearings to learn more about the project and provide feedback. The hearings will be held in an open-house format, with VDOT representatives available to answer questions.

Comments on the trail project can also be submitted until July 26 by mail to Project Manager Kelly Dunn at 731 Harrison Avenue, Salem, VA 24153, or via email to CBST@vdot.virginia.gov with “Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail Comment” in the subject line.