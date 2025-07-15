WATCH: New beginnings for Noke Van Co.

ROANOKE, Va. – A local business is celebrating a new beginning.

Noke Van Co. cut the ribbon on their new location today after losing their previous storefront to a fire back in April.

Since then, they’ve worked tirelessly to raise funds and begin construction on a new location — all while keeping their team of employees.

“We had a full staff meeting that next Monday — brought everyone together and just cast a vision for Noke Van Co. 2.0,” said Josh Yerton, chief design officer. “As much as it was a tragedy, we want to seize it as an opportunity to develop and grow and leave our imprint on this city.”

The owners say they’re amazed and thankful for the community support.

The new storefront is located at 1009 Industry Circle SE in Roanoke if you want to stop by.