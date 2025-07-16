Death investigation underway after man found down embankment in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A death investigation is underway after a man was found down an embankment and later died in the Glenvar area of Roanoke County, according to the police department.

Authorities have confirmed that 42-year-old Garon Bowles, of Franklin County, was found in the 5800 block of Peaceful Drive on July 7 at about 5:45 p.m. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Roanoke County police.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Bowles was likely hit by a vehicle.

The police department reports that there is no danger to the public, and this case remains an active investigation.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more.