Two hospitalized after shooting inside residence in Roanoke, investigation underway

ROANOKE, Va. – Two men were injured after a shooting inside a home in the 1800 block of Staunton Avenue Northwest Tuesday evening, according to Roanoke Police.

RPD said that officers responded to the residence at 7:43 p.m. for a shooting inside a home. Upon arrival, officers located a man with serious gunshot wound injuries, and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

An additional man also arrived at a local hospital with serious gunshot wound injuries. At this time, investigators believe all parties involved have been identified. RPD said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and 10 News will continue to update as we receive more information.