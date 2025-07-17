Four-way stop sign approved for Tunstall Road intersection in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A four-way stop sign is set to be installed in Pittsylvania County at the Tunstall Road, Stony Mill Road and Mt. Cross Road intersection.

The resolution comes after a July 15 business meeting that allows the Virginia Department of Transportation to proceed with installing the sign prior to the beginning of the 2025-2026 school year.

Tunstall Middle School reopens August 8 and is located less than a mile away from the intersection.

“Our citizens made it abundantly clear that safety was a concern at this intersection, and the Board was quick to respond by first holding a town hall meeting and secondly, by approving this resolution,” said Vic Ingram, Tunstall District Supervisor.

The four-way stop will provide an added layer of safety for the community, students and staff working at the schools.

VDOT plans to have the installation complete before the school year begins.