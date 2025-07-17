Lynchburg nuclear company to host ribbon-cutting ceremony with Gov. Youngkin, state leaders

Gov. Glenn Youngkin will be in Lynchburg for a ribbon-cutting at Framatome's newly upgraded facility on Mill Ridge Road.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – On Thursday morning, a nuclear company will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Gov. Glenn Youngkin to celebrate its newly upgraded facility on Mill Ridge Road in Lynchburg.

This major upgrade is part of Framatome’s $50 million investment, which aims to meet rising demand in the nuclear sector, support current nuclear power plants and create solutions for advanced and small modular reactors.

The event will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, with Youngkin scheduled to deliver remarks.

The Mill Ridge Road facility, referred to by Framatome as an ‘Operational Center of Excellence,’ is one of three company locations in Lynchburg. The other sites are on Old Forest Road and Mount Athos Road.

Officials have stated previously that the comprehensive project is expected to create more than 500 new jobs.