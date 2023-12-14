Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces Lynchburg nuclear company to invest $49.4 million, creating over 500 new jobs

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin visited Lynchburg on Thursday to announce a $49.4 million economic expansion of Framatome. The company designs, builds and services nuclear power systems at plants in North America and around the world.

“Companies like Framatome are at the heart of our entire nuclear industry,” said Youngkin.

The investment will allow Framatome to expand, modernize, and enhance its Lynchburg facilities, technology and employee training.

Youngkin applauded the company’s commitment, adding that Virginia beat North Carolina and Pennsylvania for the project.

“The Lynchburg area is truly not just a, but the nuclear hub of America when it comes to technological capabilities, service capabilities, forward-thinking, and building the future,” said Youngkin. “I am just so pleased and appreciative that Framatome is investing in Lynchburg and helping us drive towards that future.”

Framatome North America CEO Kathy Williams also pledged to create over 500 new, local jobs.

“Between the local officials, the government support, the academic environment we have here in Lynchburg, the wonderful lifestyle, why not Lynchburg? I mean, it’s the perfect place for our industry to expand,” said Williams.

The expansion is already underway and is set to be complete by the end of 2027, though Williams hopes that’s just the beginning.

“The city’s slogan says, ‘Lynchburg Loves You.’ But let there be no doubt in anyone’s mind, Framatome loves Lynchburg,” said Williams.