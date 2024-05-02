Ferrum College to hold 108th commencement, presidential inauguration Saturday, May 4

Ferrum College is set to hold its 108th commencement and the inauguration of its 13th president, Dr. Mirta Martin, on Saturday, May 4.

The event will take place at 9 a.m. in the Hart International Plaza on campus.

Recommended Videos

Sign up for WSLS Insider to gain access to exclusive content, contests, and more! Email Address Click here to sign up

According to the university, nearly 160 undergraduate and graduate students are expected to receive their diplomas.

Lieutenant Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia Winsome Earle-Sears will deliver the keynote address at this year’s commencement.

You can find more information about the inauguration and commencement, here.