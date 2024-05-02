68º
Ferrum College to hold 108th commencement, presidential inauguration Saturday, May 4

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Ferrum College is set to hold its 108th commencement and the inauguration of its 13th president, Dr. Mirta Martin, on Saturday, May 4.

The event will take place at 9 a.m. in the Hart International Plaza on campus.

According to the university, nearly 160 undergraduate and graduate students are expected to receive their diplomas.

Lieutenant Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia Winsome Earle-Sears will deliver the keynote address at this year’s commencement.

You can find more information about the inauguration and commencement, here.

