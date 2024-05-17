23-year-old man drowns at Mill Creek Lake in Amherst County, authorities say

A 23-year-old man drowned at Mill Creek Lake in Amherst County Thursday, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office and emergency services personnel were immediately dispatched to 238 Mill Creek Road and were on scene within minutes of the call.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and Virginia State Police Search and Rescue Team were called to assist in locating the man in the water.

We’re told after an extensive search, 23-year-old James Kesterson of Madison Heights, Virginia, was recovered from the lake, and was transported to a funeral home at the request of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

At this time, the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office does not suspect foul play.