71º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

23-year-old man drowns at Mill Creek Lake in Amherst County, authorities say

No foul play suspected, according to authorities

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Amherst County, Drowning

A 23-year-old man drowned at Mill Creek Lake in Amherst County Thursday, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office and emergency services personnel were immediately dispatched to 238 Mill Creek Road and were on scene within minutes of the call.

Recommended Videos

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and Virginia State Police Search and Rescue Team were called to assist in locating the man in the water.

We’re told after an extensive search, 23-year-old James Kesterson of Madison Heights, Virginia, was recovered from the lake, and was transported to a funeral home at the request of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

At this time, the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office does not suspect foul play.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email

Recommended Videos