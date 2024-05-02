Kingston Campbell shooting remains unsolved a year later in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – May 1 will always be remembered as a dark day in the Hill City after a child was shot and killed in the comfort of his own bedroom.

Wednesday marked one year since six-year-old Kingston Campbell was shot in his home along Floyd Street.

Just hours after the shooting, police released surveillance footage from a nearby home that showed multiple people firing multiple rounds toward Kingston’s home. The hope was by releasing the video, someone would be able to help identify the suspects.

However, a year later...no one has come forward...and no arrests have been made.

10 News sat down with Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema, to talk about the challenges of the investigation.

“A year later, are we any closer to catching these individuals or individual than we were that night?” we asked the Chief.

“They’ve followed up on dozens and dozens of leads. They’ve scoured through a lot of evidence. The reality is very bluntly, we’ve not gotten a lot of cooperation form the community on this,” Zuidema responded. “We know there are folks in our community that have information related to this homicide that have not come forward and that is a shame.”

In the conversation with the chief, 10 News was told there may be a connection between the shooting of 16-year-old Terrion Marshall and Kingston Campbell’s shooting.

“There’s another unsolved homicide close in proximity in time and location to that incident which is the murder of Terrion Marshall. We believe those two crimes, the death of Kingston Campbell and Terrion Marshall to be connected,” Zuidema said.

James Camm with “One Community One Voice,” a group against gun violence, said he’s not shocked to hear police think the cases are connected.

“It could be very much possible that is the case where there is one group fighting against another group, and this poor young son was, you know, a victim,” Camm said. “He was in the crossfire.”

One Community One Voice set up a reward fund that’s reached $7,000 as of this month to go to someone who helps provide information leading to an arrest and conviction in Kington’s case.

“The loss of this young child sets all beneath any boundaries. The people that have caused this should be told on because if it were my child I would even take him down there and say you need to turn yourself in,” Camm said.

You can submit a tip anonymously through the Crimestoppers website.

To donate to the Kingston Reward Fund, visit One Community, One Voice’s website.