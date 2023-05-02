52º

Police presence on Floyd Street in Lynchburg

There is an increased police presence on Floyd Street in Lynchburg.

At this time, it’s closed between 15th and 16th Street and crime scene tape is up.

We have a crew at the scene working for you to learn more.

10 News spoke with neighbors who said they were woken up early Tuesday morning by what they say sounded like gunshots. This is not confirmed by police yet, but we have reached out to the Lynchburg Police Department to learn more about the details surrounding the incident.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops

