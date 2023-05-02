PHOTOS: Kingston Campbell, 6-year-old victim of Lynchburg shooting

A young boy was shot and killed in Lynchburg Monday night, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

In an update Tuesday afternoon, LPD said the boy was 6 years old and was shot in the head while playing a video game on his bed.

According to the Peacemakers organization, the boy’s name is Kingston Campbell.

Peacemakers and Campbell’s mother provided 10 News with several photographs of the boy, which you can see above.

We’re told there will be a vigil in Kington’s honor on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. at Greater Peaceful Baptist Church in Lynchburg.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective T. Hall at 434-455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.