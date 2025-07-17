Norman Lineburg, longtime head football coach of Radford High School, passes away, age 89

RADFORD, Va. – Norman Grayden Lineburg passed away on Thursday at the age of 89. Lineburg served as head football coach for Radford High School for over 37 years, winning multiple state championships.

Upon retirement, Lineburg held the VSHL record for most games coached and had the second most victories; he is now third on that list. Radford High School’s field is also named after Lineburg.

Recommended Videos

Virginia Tech Coach Frank Beamer was a graduate assistant for Lineburg in 1971, winning a state title and going undefeated. Lineburg is also the uncle of Virginia Tech Men’s Basketball Coach Mike Young, and his eldest son, Robert, is currently the Athletic Director for Radford University.

Lineburg is survived by his four sons, Robert, Mark, Paul, Wayne, and their families.

The Lineburg family issued a statement following his passing:

Our family mourns the passing of a remarkable man—Coach Norman Grayden Lineburg—who gave his life to coaching and loving others. He was a devoted husband, a proud father, grandfather, and great grandfather; a decorated coach, and an ambassador of kindness. His life was defined by the shaping of young lives, on and off the field, deeply rooted in a belief in hustle, humility, and getting back up after being knocked down. Coach didn’t just win games—he built character. He taught grit, enthusiasm, and the beauty of being on a team. His passion came alive in raucous locker room celebrations after big wins that forever bonded generations of Bobcats. He loved his players, the young men and women he coached, the city of Radford, his network of coaching colleagues, and the sacred calling of public school coaching. He never stopped coaching, never stopped giving, and never stopped loving. We are grateful for every friend, former player, fellow coach, rival, and neighbor who shared in his life. Thank you for loving him as we did—and for helping carry forward the spirit of a man who believed in second chances, the power of teammates, and staying in shape, no matter your age. Final arrangements will be announced in the coming days. With gratitude, The Lineburg Family

You can find Norman’s obituary and more information here.