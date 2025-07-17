Police investigating after body found in Roanoke County home

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – An investigation is underway after a person was found dead inside a home in Roanoke County at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the police department.

Authorities said officers were responding to a disturbance call in the 4400 block of Yellow Mountain Road.

A subject has been detained in connection with this incident, and officials have assured community members that there is no threat to the public.

The investigation remains active as authorities continue to work to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident.

We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.