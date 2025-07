Smith Mountain Lake State Park names new park manager

Smith Mountain Lake State Park is making a splash with its new park manager.

James Wright has officially taken on the role, succeeding Chris Fritze, who was recently promoted to district manager for Virginia State Parks.

Wright, a Maryland native, brings 10 years of experience in park operations and a deep passion for outdoor recreation.

He previously served as chief ranger at Westmoreland, assistant park manager at Shenandoah River, and most recently, park manager at Staunton River.