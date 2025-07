MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – If you’re driving northbound on Interstate 81 in Montgomery County, save yourself some time!

VDOT is reporting a vehicle fire at the 127.8 mile marker that has caused a roughly 7-mile traffic backup. At this time, the north right lane and right shoulder are closed.

There was also a vehicle crash not far from this incident at the 125.9 mile marker. Both the north left lane and the right lane are closed.

