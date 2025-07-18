Pulaski County Public Schools pays tribute to fallen officer with new scholarship

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Pulaski County Public Schools is honoring a fallen officer with a new scholarship.

The district has announced the creation of the Sgt. Perry Hodge Memorial Scholarship, established by Pulaski County Hearts Behind the Badge. School officials said the scholarship fund became a reality thanks to the unwavering support of this group, as well as contributions from the community and local businesses.

Recommended Videos

The scholarship will pay tribute to the life and legacy of Sgt. Perry Hodge, a dedicated public servant who served as a former Pulaski County deputy and school resource officer for Pulaski County Public Schools for 15 years. Hodge tragically lost his life in January 2021 in a head-on car crash.

Starting in 2026, the Sgt. Perry Hodge Memorial Scholarship will be awarded annually to a graduating Pulaski County School student. Additional donations will help increase the scholarship amount and expand the number of recipients in the years ahead.

If you’re interested in donating, you can do so here or by mailing a check to Pulaski County Public Schools Education Foundation, PO Box 54, Dublin, VA 24084.