Two businesses receive thousands in Start Small Campbell Grants

Timberlake District Supervisor, Justin Carwile, and Industrial Development Authority Chairman, Vance Driskill award Start Small Campbell Grant to Premier Supervision and Consultation, PLLC., and Spring Hill District Supervisor, Kenny Brown, and Industrial Development Authority Chairman, Vance Driskill award Start Small Campbell Grant to ZLL Designs, LLC.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Campbell County announced on Thursday that two businesses are receiving $5,000 each in Start Small Campbell Grants.

ZLL Designs, LLC, and Premier Supervision and Consultation, PLLC are the two companies receiving the grants. ZLL creates and sells "3D-printed tool storage solutions and accessories," and Premier Supervision and Consultation assists mental health counselors who are pursuing advanced degrees at Virginia universities.

Recommended Videos

The grant program was created by the Campbell County Economic Development in 2021 to “increase programming for new and small businesses in the county.”

For more information on the businesses and the Campbell Grants, click here.