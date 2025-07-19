Skip to main content
MGCC to offer Public Safety Drone certification course

Mountain Gateway Community College logo. MGCC (Copyright 2025 by Mountain Gateway Community College - All rights reserved.)

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – Mountain Gateway Community College announced it will be offering a two-day course on Public Safety Drone Operations on July 21 and 22.

Specifically, the course is "Public Safety Drone Operations: FAA Part 107 Certification Ground School," and will be held at McCarthy Hall in Clifton Forge. The course is primarily designed for:

  • law enforcement
  • first responders
  • other public safety personnel

Tuition for the course is $525, and an additional $39 is required for online course content. Registration closes on July 21.

For more information and to register for the class, click here.

