MGCC to offer Public Safety Drone certification course

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – Mountain Gateway Community College announced it will be offering a two-day course on Public Safety Drone Operations on July 21 and 22.

Specifically, the course is "Public Safety Drone Operations: FAA Part 107 Certification Ground School," and will be held at McCarthy Hall in Clifton Forge. The course is primarily designed for:

law enforcement

first responders

other public safety personnel

Tuition for the course is $525, and an additional $39 is required for online course content. Registration closes on July 21.

For more information and to register for the class, click here.