Two arrested following Henry County drug bust

Photo of Javon Manns and Robert Brough, along with seized items.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Two people were arrested following a drug bust that occurred in Henry County on Friday, Henry County Sheriff’s Office said.

HCSO said they were notified of "heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic" at 325 Maple Drive on Friday. Upon arrival, deputies found multiple vehicles entering the area and noted suspicious behavior they believed was linked to narcotics activity.

Authorities said they then conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving the complex for a registration violation. During the stop, law enforcement noted multiple inconsistencies in statements made by the occupants. A search of the car followed, where deputies found illegal substances and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies said they soon obtained a search warrant for the suspicious apartment in question. During the search, the following items were seized:

suspected methamphetamine

suspected cocaine

digital scales

packaging materials

multiple cellular devices

an undisclosed quantity of U.S. currency

A 2010 Audi sedan was also seized during the investigation, and all items were submitted to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science for analysis.

Three individuals were also in the residence, one of whom was found to have no outstanding warrants and was released at the scene. These two individuals were arrested on the following charges:

Javon Manns (No Bond) Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute

Robert Brough ($3,500 Secured Bond) Maintaining a Common Nuisance



If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or submit tips anonymously through the Crime Stoppers program at 63-CRIME (632-7463).