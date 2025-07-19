William “Lance” Carson Jr., Mayor of Covington, dead at age 65

(Copyright 2025 by the City of Covington - All rights reserved.)

COVINGTON, Va. – William “Lance” Carson Jr., the mayor of the City of Covington, died on Saturday, July 19, following a battle with ALS at age 65.

Carson worked as a social worker with the Alleghany-Covington Department of Social Services, Adult Protective Services, until 2018. In January 2025, he was elected mayor of the City of Covington.

Lance was also a Ferrum College graduate and was a member of Word of Life Ministries.

